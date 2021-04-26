Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $477.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB opened at $32.51 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

