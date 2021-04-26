Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.38 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,515. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.