Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920,000.00 and the highest is $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.