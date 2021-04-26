Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $1.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920,000.00 and the highest is $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $390.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.