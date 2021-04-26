Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $146.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,472,288. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

