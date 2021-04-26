trivago (TRVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRVG opened at $3.68 on Monday. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

