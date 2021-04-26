Truist Financial Corp Acquires 29,367 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 174.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $947.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

