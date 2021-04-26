International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,988 shares of company stock worth $7,395,284. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.