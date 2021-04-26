Truist Securities Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $139.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.31.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $73,724,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

