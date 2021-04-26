Tiaa Fsb Sells 215 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

RY opened at $93.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

