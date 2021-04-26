Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 6,182 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 458.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

