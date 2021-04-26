Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 11,703 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 531,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 95,216 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

