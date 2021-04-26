Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,940 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $104.90 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.