Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.40 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

