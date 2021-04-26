Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.30. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.