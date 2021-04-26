Tiaa Fsb Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

