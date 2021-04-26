Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $132,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

NYSE:CEIX opened at $9.08 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.