NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 181 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.