OLD National Bancorp IN Has $512,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nucor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

