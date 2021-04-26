Norges Bank Invests $10.61 Million in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 247,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.67% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIG. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $65.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.