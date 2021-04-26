Norges Bank Invests $11 Million in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 749,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Knoll by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KNL opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.