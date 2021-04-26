Gradient Investments LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $161,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

