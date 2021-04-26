Olin (OLN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

4/19/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/15/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/1/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00.

3/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00.

3/26/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

