JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $881,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

