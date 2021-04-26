Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger Sells 578 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40.

RY opened at C$116.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.89. The company has a market cap of C$166.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$80.72 and a 52 week high of C$118.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

