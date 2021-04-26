Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $273.91 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

