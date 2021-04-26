Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $134.86 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

