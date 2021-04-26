OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $159.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

