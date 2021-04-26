JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 27,804 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

