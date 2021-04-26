OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

