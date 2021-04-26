OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 179 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Nintendo stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.54. Nintendo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

