OLD National Bancorp IN Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Markel were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Markel by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,188.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,053.40. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

