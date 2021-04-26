Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

