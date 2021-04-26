LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.