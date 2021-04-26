OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,868.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

