Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.47 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

