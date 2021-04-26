Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.