PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.