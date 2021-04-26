Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 28,814 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.49.

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.83 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

