Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.