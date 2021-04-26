Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $570,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Globe Life by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

GL stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

