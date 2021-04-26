Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 537 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $9,816,062. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

