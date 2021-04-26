Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $514,000 Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

