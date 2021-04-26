Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $195.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.