Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

