EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $458.15 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.39 and a 52 week high of $458.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.23 and its 200-day moving average is $358.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

