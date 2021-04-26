Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 586,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of CWST opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.