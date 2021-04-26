Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 201.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 1,018.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 2,648,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.