Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camping World by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Camping World by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,380 shares of company stock valued at $43,598,017 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.