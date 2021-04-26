Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

