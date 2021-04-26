Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,962 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $25.85 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.